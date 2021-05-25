The Proactive Security Market to surmount recession between 2020 and 2030

Proactive Security Market: Introduction

Continuous advancements in analytics have enabled systems to constantly mine data for significant information and acquire knowledge about a system. This can be prevented from happening in future by using proactive security solutions against the anticipated threats. The demand for artificial security solutions (to provide protection against increasing physical, digital and cybercrimes) is increasing with the introduction of such systems.

As a whole, proactive security system comprises solutions and services. Some of the solutions offered by proactive security systems are risk and vulnerability management, analytics security solutions and security monitoring and security orchestration. Further, these services are further divided into professional (such as consulting, integration, support and maintenance, etc.) and managed services. Physical security systems, such as pressure sensors, surveillance cameras, keycard readers, are also a part of proactive security systems.

Proactive security has witnessed significant traction in the past four years as these solutions offer advanced security solutions. In addition to this, with increasing awareness about security requirements amongst enterprises, the proactive security market is expected to exhibit double digit growth rate during the forecast period.

Proactive Security Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of technologies, such as internet of Things (IoT), connected devices and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), is expected to supplement the growth and demand for proactive security. The demand for proactive security is, furthermore, expected to be complimented by the increasing number of security breaches, cyber-attacks, etc. In addition to this, increasing penetration of cloud technology will boost the demand for proactive security. On the basis of industry verticals, the BFSI segment enjoyed significant market share in 2017 in the global proactive security market.

However, complexities associated with the implementation of proactive security are considered to be a major factor challenging the growth of the proactive security market across the globe. In addition to this, lack of awareness and skilled labor to implement proactive systems in regions lacking technological advancements may also hinder the adoption of proactive security systems during the forecast period. These factors, as a result, are expected to be the primary restraining factors for the growth of the global proactive security market.

Proactive Security Market: Segmentation

The global proactive security market can be segmented on the basis of component, enterprise type, industry vertical and region.

Segmentation for Proactive Security Market by Component:

On the basis of component, the proactive security market can be segmented into:

Solutions

Services Managed Services Professional Services



Segmentation for Proactive Security Market by enterprise type:

On the basis of enterprise type, the proactive security market can be segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

