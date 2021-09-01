the Pro version of the Connected Watch has just fallen in price

Xiaomi works with the Amazfit brand and the latter has stood out from the competition with products with great autonomy. Today the PRO version of the Amazfit Bip U is already on sale.

Amazfit Bip U Pro: a big improvement

The Amazfit Bip U had already convinced many users thanks to its many features and customization. The Pro version is a very nice improvement. On the other hand, it stands out for its excellent 1.43-inch screen with an HD resolution of 320 x 302 pixels, reinforced by Corning Gorilla 3D glass.

For the functionalities we have all the functions that we can have on a connected watch to keep track of your daily physical expenses (number of steps, distance traveled, calories burned …) as well as your heart rate and the oxygen level in your blood, your stress level or your sleep quality. It is really complete. It will delight athletes as it contains a GPS chip for more precision on your excursions and a waterproof certification (up to 50 m) for visiting the swimming pool.

It is also more connected than the previous model, as it integrates Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

In terms of autonomy, it’s 9 days on a single charge, which is much higher than watches on Wear OS.

While it came on the market at a price of 69.99 euros, it has already fallen to 59.99 euros.

Otherwise we also have the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 on offer.

3 good reasons to order

Very good autonomy. Super improvement in price-performance ratio

