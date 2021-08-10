“The Prince”: the satire of the British royal family that horrified the British

Eight year old George is the main target of the production which is accused of bullying children. Critics have also razed the series to the ground.

With corpse flair, Prince Philip sneaks out scene by scene in “The Prince,” HBO’s animated satire that debuted on July 29, more than three months after the royal family member’s death. The decision provoked a chorus of violent criticism of the producers. But there were more surprises.

A Prince George with complexes under his weight, a Queen Elizabeth II who behaves like the leader of a mafia family and a power-thirsty but always childish Prince Charles in front of his mother. This is how Gary Janetti, who has written for series like “Family Guy” and “Will & Grace”, imagined his new series, in which he works as a screenwriter and executive producer.

“The Prince” is the American broadcaster’s latest bet and, as expected, the satire, which spares not a single member of the royal family, irritates half the world – and all of England. Royals are portrayed as a bunch of brutal tyrants when they don’t act like perfect idiots. And in the latter case, two honorable mentions for William – who is carried in his arms to the bathroom when he feels his intestines working – and Brother Harry – who describes an apartment as a palace full of “little palaces”.

Despite the controversy, “The Prince” has a number of famous names. Orlando Bloom gives Harry a voice, Sophie Turner Charlotte, Alan Cumming Georges Butler, whose voice is in the hands of Janetti himself.

The star of the series is precisely George, the prince the title refers to, the eldest son of William and Kate Middleton. And it was this choice that sparked the greatest controversy. A show can satirize a real kid, but should it? Many stubbornly say no.

The sharpest criticism, of course, comes from the British press, mainly because of the focus on George, Charlotte and Louis. Orlando Bloom sees the problem differently: “It’s not and shouldn’t be malicious.”

With or without intent, the truth is that George was the subject of Janetti’s humor back in 2018 on the page at Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

“I know we said we wouldn’t label our relationship, but should I introduce myself, how?” He wrote to a picture with the two children next to each other. New caption in church: “Grandma, did you meet my friend?”

Janetti’s little humorous moments brought him criticism, insults and all sorts of accusations – even of pedophilia.

The portrait of the late Prince Philip is also difficult for the British to swallow. Probably not having time to edit the series without the character, HBO decided to move on with a corpse Filipe anyway.

If the royal family’s satire sparked controversy, the comments of the critics were equally sympathetic. Some describe it as “a less disrespectful and hilarious version of ‘Family Guy’ with a touch of royalty”. More categorical is the criticism of “The Telegraph”, which accuses “The Prince” of being a series “harmful and desperately unapologetic”.

With an abundance of negative comments and an extensive list of devastating comments that continues to grow, it will be difficult to predict a positive future for HBO’s new bet, which is not yet available in Portugal.