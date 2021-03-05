The Prime Minister of Australia: Understanding the Vaccine Export Ban | Free press

The European Union will stop supplying a corona vaccine abroad for the first time. A “breach of the rules”? Australia is disappointed, but can also understand.

Canberra (dpa) – The Australian government has disappointed the supply of the corona vaccine from the European Union, but has also responded with understanding.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after a cabinet meeting on Friday that he understands the reasons why Italy, as a responsible EU country, has stopped exporting 250,000 cans from Astrazeneca manufacturer. “In Italy, about 300 people die a day,” he told reporters, the media said. “You are in an uncontrolled crisis situation. That is not the case in Australia. “

Regardless, Australia called the European Commission to reconsider the decision, as Health Minister Greg Hunt told journalists. The domestic vaccination campaign will not be affected by the elimination of the 250,000 doses.

According to EU circles, Italy had prevented the delivery of these 250,000 doses of vaccine from Astrazeneca to Australia – stopping the export of corona vaccines from the European Union to a third country for the first time. At the end of January, the European Union started export controls for corona vaccines.

The focus is on manufacturers who do not meet their EU delivery obligations. Astrazeneca does not meet the originally promised delivery volume to the EU in the first quarter, which has led to great resentment. The EU Member State where the vaccines intended for export are produced is responsible for the export permits.

Italy, meanwhile, insists that the ban obtained by Rome is intended to protect health and is not an attack on Australia. “It is not a hostile act by Italy against Australia,” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio wrote on Facebook Thursday evening. The ban is part of an export control regulation passed in Europe on January 30.

As a result of extremely stringent measures and drastic border closures, Australia has recorded only about 29,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic – a significantly lower percentage per capita than most industrialized countries. The number of deaths is currently 909. About 25 million people live in the country.

Treasury Secretary Simon Birmingham told Sky News that the world is in pretty unexplored territory right now. So it is not surprising that “some countries will tear up the rulebook”.

