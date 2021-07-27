The price of this excellent smartphone has dropped by 12%!

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is a smartphone that combines design and performance. He also has a very good camera. Autonomy level, it has nothing to envy the competition and even more upscale models.

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 9: Treat yourself to the best of the middle class

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is ideal for anyone looking for a stylish and efficient smartphone. In fact, this model shows a lot of elegance. It has a glossy finish and a symmetrical design that looks great. To ensure good performance, it has an octa-core CPU (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) and a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. Thanks to these components, it is the most reactive. It will be able to run many games without any problem.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has a storage capacity of 128 GB and will satisfy those who like to take photos and videos. In addition, the photos and videos you take will be of remarkable quality. For good reason, the REDMI NOTE 9 is equipped with 4 cameras on the back (48 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP (macro), 2 MP, (depth)). At the front it offers 13 MP. Both allow recording of 1080p @ 30fps video.

Note that this model is based on the brand new 6.53-inch DotDisplay (perforated front camera) and a 5020 mAh battery for an immersive and uninterrupted viewing experience. With its ultra-long battery life with a fast 18W, this phone can be used for hours before it needs to be recharged. Another interesting point: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has a new function for scanning documents.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm jack. In terms of networks, it is 4G, 4G +, 3G + compatible. Bluetooth and NFC are also on the menu for this phone, which is supplied with a 22.5 W fast charger and is now available for 159 euros instead of 179 euros.

