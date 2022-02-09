the price of this 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD is going down

The storage of our PCs has evolved a lot in recent years with the advent of NVMe M.2 type SSDs. They can be found in desktop PCs, laptops, or even in external SSDs to take with you wherever you go. Nonetheless, the price is definitely the biggest drawback as they are much more expensive than their SATA SSD counterparts. Therefore, we regularly offer you good offers for this type of storage. Today we focus on the Crucial P5 with a capacity of 2 TB.

Crucial P5: top performance

Crucial is a very good brand and its products are unanimous among gamers and power users, be it at the random access memory (RAM) level or for storage.

The Crucial P5 is an internal SSD storage in NVMe (PCIe Gen 3 x4) M.2 format with a capacity of 2 TB. The latter benefits from an immediate discount of 50 euros, which increases it to 169.99 euros.

With this SSD you can achieve breathtaking speeds for both reading and writing, you save several seconds when starting your operating system and the loading times of your games are drastically reduced.

Sequential read: up to 3400 MB/s Sequential write: up to 3000 MB/s

This model is also very robust as it has a write endurance of 1200 TBW and its limited warranty is 5 years. Suffice to say, you don’t have to worry. Then we also have the excellent Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 of 1 TB under the 100 euro mark.

