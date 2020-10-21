The price of the powerful Intel Core i7-10700K processor has just dropped

If you’re looking for a processor to take on a new configuration or want to upgrade the current one, here’s a good plan to offer the powerful Intel Core i7-10700K at a cheaper price.

Intel Core i7-10700K: A CPU for games

The Intel Core i7-10700K is a powerful processor and is perfect for a game configuration or for streaming. It is also very suitable for greedy applications like video editing or photo editing. Nothing will resist him!

The following has this CPU for sale:

Base frequency: 3.8 GHz Turbo boost mode Frequency: 5.1 GHz Number of cores: 8 Number of threads: 16 Cache: 16 MB Socket: LGA 1200 Compatible: DDR4-2933

For those looking to overclock it, this is a K model, so completely unbridled.

If you want to go up a gear, the Intel Core i7-10700K is currently at 369 euros, while it averages 400 euros. And to complete your configuration, you have a Viewsonic gaming screen on offer.

Why fall for this processor?

Performance and performance Good price K version

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.