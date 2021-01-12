The price of the OnePlus 8T 5G is falling again, benefit quickly

The OnePlus 8T is a high-end smartphone that is available between the relatively expensive Pro version and the Classic version. The latter brings some new features with it, including ultra-fast 65W charging, which can go from 0 to 100% in barely half an hour.

OnePlus 8T: All the best

The OnePlus 8T has a very good 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a super refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10 + compatibility. As a result, you can get great picture quality in both videos and games.

Under the hood, OnePlus has opted for a powerful configuration:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB

And for the photo we have a quadruple sensor model:

48 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 1.7, with optical stabilization (wide angle) 16 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 2.2, ultra-wide angle 5 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 2.4, macro 2 megapixels with an aperture of 1 : 2.4, depth

The big novelty of this device, as already mentioned, is the ultra-fast charging with 65 W.

Put on the market at 599 euros, currently exceptional at 479 euros. We also have another promo on a 960GB SSD that is perfect for your PC.

Why crack?

Excellent 120 Hz HDR10 + display A powerful technical data sheet! Unbeatable price-performance ratio

