the price of the laptop drops by 150 €

The Zenbook OLED UX325EA notebook PC designed by ASUS is characterized by its unmatched elegant design. Of course, design isn’t everything. The Zenbook OLED UX325EA is a revolutionary design that defines the concept of mobility on another level. This gorgeous laptop PC is available for less than € 900.

Asus Zenbook OLED UX325EA: You deserve the performance

The Asus Zenbook has a 13.3-inch Full HD OLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Equipped with an Intel® Core ™ i5-1135G7 processor with a base frequency of 2.4 GHz and 4 cores, it will not disappoint in terms of performance. This optimizes internal operation and makes the display of applications extremely smooth.

The Asus Zenbook is equipped with 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM, which speeds up recording and surfing. In addition, the computer has a 512 GB SSD, which offers sufficient storage space for multimedia content. This is combined with super fast access speed and reduced loading time.

With Windows 10, the Asus Zenbook offers a brand new intuitive and easy-to-use system. We discover improved features that offer a new experience. You also benefit from better integrated security for your data.

Thanks to its low weight of 1.14 kg, the Asus Zenbook can be easily transported. This magnificent model is available for € 849.99 instead of € 999.99 or a € 150 discount.

By the way: The Lenovo G34W-10 PC monitor is currently being offered at a bargain price.

3 good reasons to buy this PC

Integrated 802.11 Wi-Fi card. Integrated Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Integrated NumPad technology

