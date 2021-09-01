the price for this powerful, permanently installed gaming PC has just fallen by 300 euros

If you’re looking to invest in a new desktop gaming PC but don’t have the skills to assemble it yourself, you’ve got a great setup here. This is the Megaport Chaser, the price of which has just fallen by 300 euros, a very interesting offer considering the configuration.

Megaport Chaser: a powerful gaming PC with RTX

The Megaport Chaser is a stationary gaming PC without a screen that offers you very good gaming performance. The latter is actually equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card and a recognized AMD processor, here are more details on this configuration:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 clocked up to 3.6 GHz RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12 GB in GDDR6 Storage space: 1 TB in high-performance M.2 SSD

As we can see above, you will have no problem indulging your favorite games in Full HD with the maximum graphics options. It also has a PCI Express WLAN card.

We have a very nice machine that was marketed for 1599 euros and that benefits from a discount of 300 euros, which means that it is 1299 euros.

To top it off, here’s another good plan for a curved gaming screen.

Why choose this promotion?

Good performance of the RTX 3060 12 GB 1 TB in SSD

