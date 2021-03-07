The pressure to resign for CDU MP Löbel is growing | Free press

His company mediated corona masks between manufacturers and companies, including those from his constituency – and collected a lot. Now CDU party friends no longer find Niklas Löbel acceptable.

Mannheim / Berlin (dpa) – In the Union, pressure is growing on the CDU member of the Bundestag Nikolas Löbel because of the purchase of corona masks.

According to information from the “Mannheim Morning”, the board of his CDU district association Mannheim wants to settle the case on Sunday morning. Löbel will participate as chairman, the newspaper writes. It quotes the chairman of the CDU Group, Claudius Kranz, that the situation will be discussed “openly and clearly” in the committees, after which the decisions will be announced.

A week before the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and his home state of Rhineland-Palatinate, the 34-year-old from his party is now being urged to give up his parliamentary mandate. The top CDU candidate from Baden-Württemberg, Susanne Eisenmann, told ZDF: “If the mandate was used to bring about this sale, this brokerage, then the resignation is necessary immediately.”

De Jonge Unie reacted even more sharply to the affair, which also affects other members of the Union. She quoted her chairman Tilman Kuban on Twitter: “Those who take advantage of people’s plight and fill their pockets with it. He does not belong in a German parliament and certainly not in the CDU / CSU faction! And if they don’t want to go, they have to be thrown out. “

CDU MP Stefan Kaufmann from Baden-Württemberg tweeted: “Anyone who links their parliamentary work to private economic interests has no place in a parliament. Current processes must have consequences. “

The Mannheimer Löbel had confirmed its participation in cases with corona protective masks on Friday. Löbel’s company has collected commissions of around 250,000 euros for negotiating mask purchase contracts between a supplier from Baden-Württemberg and two private companies in Heidelberg and Mannheim. Löbel admitted mistakes and withdrew from the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee.

The leadership of the union faction had already strongly condemned the behavior of members of parliament in the purchase of masks on Friday. “Acting within the scope of the mandate should not be linked to personal financial interests,” group chairman Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) and CSU group leader Alexander Dobrindt wrote to all members of the union. “We therefore say very clearly that receiving cash benefits for the mediation of medical protective equipment as part of the fight against pandemics by MPs is a complete misunderstanding and is strongly condemned by us.”

Coalition partner SPD and the Berlin opposition parties also criticized sharply. The CSU member of the Bundestag Georg Nüßlein has already renounced another candidacy for the Bundestag, his lawyer announced on Friday. The 51-year-old resigned as vice-chairman of the parliamentary group of the Union. He is under investigation for initial suspicion of corruption in connection with the purchase of masks. The investigators had therefore searched 13 properties in Germany and Liechtenstein in the past week, including the Bundestag office of Nüßlein and its constituency in Günzburg in Swabia. His lawyer dismisses the allegations.

