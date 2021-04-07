The presence of extraterrestrial particles proves the crash of an asteroid

Researchers have just proven that an asteroid exploded at very low altitude nearly 500,000 years ago. This is thanks to the identification of particles of an extraterrestrial nature.

Photo credit: Alexander Antropov, Pixabay

A rare phenomenon

The discovery comes from an international team of researchers led by the University of Kent and Imperial College London. According to their study, 430,000 years ago an asteroid with a diameter of at least a hundred meters exploded at low altitude in the Antarctic on Walnumfjellet Mountain in Queen Maud’s land east of Antarctica.

The proof of this explosion was made possible by the identification of small impact particles of the asteroid, also called “condensation spheres”, said the Free University of Brussels (ULB) in a press release on Thursday. We are talking about an unusual meteorite explosion from the air, a very rare phenomenon since craters are usually observed. When released into the atmosphere, large meteorites can actually crash and form a crater on the ground or explode in mid-flight.

According to chemical analysis, these cosmic spheres showed a high nickel content due to their extraterrestrial nature, but also the presence of oxygen. This indicates that the particles were interacting with oxygen from the Antarctic ice sheet.

This can only happen if the aerial explosion occurred close enough to the surface and the shock wave melted and evaporated the ice, which then mixed with the meteorite particles in the cloud of impact, “the researchers explain.

An important step

According to them, the destructive power that this type of event can have is very important, but such meteorite explosions remain complex to find and identify: “Indeed, these meteorites are likely to explode in the atmosphere and create a shock wave.” Identifying such phenomena remains fundamental for researchers to “assess their frequency and better parameterize potentially dangerous asteroids in terms of size and speed.” So here is a real advance in the study of asteroids.

This was about a hundred yards in diameter, but for an asteroid with a wingspan of three miles in diameter, it would look like this.