The prequel is now free to play, don’t wait any longer

In early September, against all odds, Nintendo announced its game Hyrule Warriors: Age of the Scourge. A prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild takes on the strength of a muso, in which the various characters of the final licensed classic face massive hordes of enemies. And surprisingly, this prequel is now free to play.

Now slaughter your enemies

You can expect it from the title of the video included in this article, but the demo of the game Hyrule Warriors: Age of the Scourge is now available on the e-shop. You can now play the prequel for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild directly on your Nintendo Switch for free and without delay. To do this, nothing could be easier. Simply connect to the e-shop on your console, find the demo of the game Hyrule Warriors: The Scourge Era and click on “Download Demo Version” on the file of the game.

Note that your progress will be retained and transferable throughout the game, which is still scheduled for November 20th. The trailer visible above also allows us to learn more about how the divine creatures work in this work. And like an AC-130 in the Call of Duty saga, players can use it to bomb their enemies from the air. Divine creatures can also destroy certain elements of the landscape and enemies on their way.

Hyrule Warriors: Era of the Scourge lets players slaughter armies of enemies with little or no strength. To this end, the characters’ abilities have been revised and expanded to achieve conspicuous destruction. The Nintendo Switch is a muso to vent with an expected redesign. It is definitely the console to be had in this extraordinary time.