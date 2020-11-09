The powerful SanDisk Extreme PRO 3D M.2 NVMe 1 TB SSD is available at a great price!

If you want to increase the performance of your PC, you can opt for an M.2 NVMe SSD. The SanDisk Extreme PRO 3D that we offer will help you with this.

SanDisk Extreme PRO 3D: a very powerful SSD drive!

Last week we put Green, Blue, and Black Western Digital SSDs up for sale. Today it’s up to the SanDisk Extreme PRO 3D to stand out with a reduction of over 40%.

We know the SanDisk brand with its microSD memory cards that are regularly available in stores, but we also manufacture M.2 NVMe SSDs that the market leaders have nothing to envy.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO 3D offers great speeds: Read 3400 MB / s, 6 times more than a SATA SSD and 25 times more than a mechanical hard drive. This is also due to the SanDisk nCache 3.0 technology, which uses advanced algorithms for tiered caching. So it has better read / write speed and endurance.

In addition, it consumes very little energy and having a laptop PC compatible with this technology gives you autonomy.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO 3D 1 TB costs 128 euros, the starting price 216 euros or 88 euros less.

3 good reasons to order it

M.2 NVMe performance Attractive price for this model A great alternative to other brands with a 5 year guarantee

