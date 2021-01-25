The powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor is currently available at an affordable price

If you’re looking to switch your processor or just put together a new gaming setup, here’s a great plan for the powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: A CPU for games

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a processor that has it in its stomach and is perfect for gaming when you want to build a new slot machine.

Socket: AM4 Number of cores: 6 Number of threads: 12 Base frequency: 3.7 GHz Frequency in boost mode: 4.6 GHz L2 cache: 3 MB L3 cache: 32 MB

As we can see by its name, the X stands for an unbridled processor, so you can overclock it however you want if you still need some extra MHz. In addition, it is above the Core i9-9900K when compared to Intel CPUs. Suffice it to say that it is a real reindeer.

This processor is just as good at using it as it is at gaming and currently costs 309 euros, a good price for its performance. On average, you should count between 370 and 400 euros. Attention, limited stock and availability! And to complete your next configuration, here’s a good plan for a powerful M.2 NVMe SSD.

Why are you being seduced?

Gaming performance Unbraked processor Very interesting price-performance ratio

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.