The power struggle between Laschet and Söder comes to a head | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The power struggle between CDU chairman Armin Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder over the candidacy for chancellor is coming to a head. The term set by both parties for an agreement expires.

If the rivals do not reach an agreement by Monday, it could result in a decision in the parliamentary group on Tuesday. A special meeting of the CDU board on the K question this Monday was thought possible in the CDU. According to information from the German news agency, there was no invitation until Sunday afternoon.

Laschet and Söder received support from their respective camps over the weekend. Negotiations between the two rivals were conducted in utmost secrecy. All that could be heard from Union circles was that Laschet and Söder had good and constructive conversations.

According to information from the German news agency, Lower Saxony CDU chief Bernd Althusmann convened members of his state administration and district and district presidents for online consultations on Sunday at 8 p.m. He justified the special session with “the current situation on the K question”. It was expected to be a matter of vote whether the basis of the candidate’s demand for chancellor would lean towards Laschet or Söder. The CDU has a total of 325 district associations, 27 district, 17 state and more than 10,000 local associations.

The offspring of the Union also wanted to position themselves on Sunday evening. According to information from the editorial network Germany, the state presidents of the Junge Union (JU) wanted to connect at 8 p.m. during a video conference. JU boss Tilman Kuban had announced this move in “Bild”: “If they force us, in case of doubt, we are willing to take responsibility and position ourselves as a joint youth organization of the CDU and CSU.”

Kuban had already called for a quick decision in the CDU’s executive committee last Monday, saying Laschet needed a strong negotiating mandate, according to participants. Whether Laschet will ultimately participate or whether he will leave it to Söder, only the CDU boss decides. He trusts Laschet to know what is best for Germany, Europe and the Union.

Union deputy Carsten Linnemann (CDU) warned against a conflicting vote in the parliamentary group. “What we need now is a joint solution and not a vote in the parliamentary group. Otherwise, there is a risk of opening trenches that are difficult to refill, ”he told the Funke media group. Previously, Friedrich Merz, who was defeated in the battle for the CDU presidency, had warned about the scenario and backed Laschet.

Christoph Ploß, the CDU boss of Hamburg, told the Rheinische Post: “I expect the party leaders to come up with a joint solution tomorrow. As the regional association of Hamburg, we will endorse and support them all. “If there is no decision at the beginning of the week, the parliamentary group will have to take a decision as the only common body of the Union.

Last Sunday, both Laschet and Söder agreed to accept the candidacy for chancellor. On Monday, the top organs of the CDU and CSU each stood behind their party leaders. On Tuesday, both appeared in the parliamentary group, where there were dozens of requests to speak – according to participants more in favor of Söders than for Laschet. Both then promised to meet by the end of the week.

The CDU workers’ wing CDA supported Laschet this weekend. CDA boss Karl-Josef Laumann, who is Minister of Social Affairs in Laschet’s cabinet in North Rhine-Westphalia, told “Bild am Sonntag”: “Armin Laschet is the right candidate for chancellor of the Union because he has a policy. of the center and the balance. You can rely on him, he keeps his word. That is not entirely unimportant in politics. “

The head of the workers’ group in the parliamentary group, Uwe Schummer (CDU), also argued for Laschet in the newspapers of the Funke media group. “Research is as fleeting as sand,” said the North Rhine-Westphalian with an eye to Söder, who refers, among other things, to the values ​​he has long enjoyed in his ambitions. The group of employees consists of approximately 80 members of the CDU and CSU.

MEP Dennis Radtke, who initiated the establishment of a CDU in Bavaria, even claims to receive approval from the CSU. “The responses are 50 percent approval, 50 percent rejection,” he told the Funke media group. Even CSU members contacted him to say they would participate. In fact, the CDU and CSU have not wanted to compete for decades. The CSU does not participate in elections outside Bavaria, the CDU is not active in Bavaria.

However, the CDU chairman of Thuringia, Christian Hirte, spoke indirectly in favor of Söder in view of the survey figures. Laschet and Söder were instructed by the party organs and the parliamentary group to reach an agreement. “The desire among the majority of voters and the CDU is clear,” he said. CDU politician Christean Wagner, co-founder of the conservative “Berlin Circle” in the Union, also argued for Söder. The ex-CDU group leader in Hesse told the “Heilbronner Stimmme”: “The decision on who will run for the Union as chancellor must be made from the perspective of the prospects for success.” That speaks for Söder.

The head of the CDU’s senior union, Otto Wulff, argued for Laschet. “I don’t believe in making politics based on daily opinions or choosing the candidate for chancellor after the polls,” he told the DPA. “We have to act out of conviction. And the CDU governing bodies, like me, are convinced that Laschet is the right candidate for Chancellor of the Union. “

SPD group leader Rolf Mützenich accused the Union of neglecting corona policy during the debate over the candidacy for chancellor. The “Bild am Sonntag” he said, “It is really shocking what our coalition partner is up to. Day after day, the CDU and CSU foolishly mess with their internal dispute over power and vanity instead of worrying about the important things. “