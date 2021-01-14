The power struggle between Conte and Renzi moves Italy | Free press

Rome (AP) – The Italians are used to rapid government changes and political dramas. But the duel between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in the midst of the fight against the corona pandemic stunned many.

Renzi and his splinter party Italia Viva broke the center-left coalition on Wednesday. There is no majority in parliament. The grand coalition partners, the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party (PD), looked for ways to resolve the crisis on Thursday. Conte, whose whereabouts were on the cusp, received a lot of support, including on social media.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement sharply criticized Renzi’s actions. He spoke on Facebook about an “irresponsible gesture” in a dramatic world situation. At the same time he called for a return to reason. Many similar statements with a double message make it clear how complex and procedural the situation in Rome is.

The bicameral parliament has therefore suspended the sessions temporarily. The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, called on the independent prime minister on behalf of all political groups to explain the situation in parliament, as Ansa news agency wrote.

The media in the Mediterranean country speculated on various options: after that, 56-year-old Conte could look for new majorities. A quick dismissal of the lawyer was also considered possible. In 2018, he surprisingly headed what was then another government of the center-right spectrum called “Conte 1”. Since September 2019, he has led the current alliance (“Conte 2”).

In addition, ideas were circulating about a so-called unity government, involving right-wing opposition parties such as ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia. A return of Italia Viva (Italy is alive) to the cabinet was also possible. Renzi, who was prime minister from 2014 to 2016, denied Wednesday that he especially wanted to push Conte from the post in the government palace. The 46-year-old also said, “There is not one name for the Palazzo Chigi.”

The power struggle between the two unequal politicians had come to a head in recent months. Officially, a dispute over EU funds in the Corona crisis caused the current split. Renzi demanded that Rome also apply for loans from the European rescue fund ESM. The five-star movement, which Conte is close to, rejects this. The movement represents the strongest force since the 2018 elections. Renzi accuses star populists of ideological stubbornness. After the experience of the financial crisis of 2008, you regard the ESM as an instrument of Brussels interference.

A poll by the Ipsos Institute earlier this week found that nearly half of the country’s residents do not understand the reasons behind the government’s crisis. In addition, the former young star Renzi, now considered arrogant by many compatriots, had low popularity ratings. The Florence politician has long been a central figure in today’s co-ruling PD Social Democrats. Then he got out of there in 2019, when Conte formed a second cabinet – the 66th government of the Italian Republic. Renzi founds Italia Viva. His party comes in polls with a meager three percent.

Prime Minister Conte, on the other hand, still enjoys great sympathy among the 60 million citizens. After the coalition broke up, the hashtag “#AvantiConte” rose on social networks, with many complaints about Renzi. Others pointed out that a weakening of the government played into the hands of the right-wing opposition around ex-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s League. This was in the “Conte1” cabinet until 2019.

Political expert Wolfango Piccoli of the Teneo Institute said Renzi had left the government because of his criticism of economic policies and a flawed economic stimulus program from Contes. “In addition, the former prime minister bet that most political parties, including some opposition parties, are against early elections.”