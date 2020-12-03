The power monster Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is available at a great price – a GOLDEN opportunity not to be missed!

This year, Asus has made extra efforts to break into the mobility market with smartphones as attractive as the others. Today we offer you the best from the manufacturer, a very high quality smartphone, the Zenfone 7 Pro.

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro: an ultra-powerful smartphone

While all brands have waived the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chip, which is considered to be too expensive, Asus still opted for the Zenfone 7 Pro to get the best. Additionally, he didn’t hesitate to pair it with no less than 8GB of memory (RAM) for a device that doesn’t lag! You can therefore launch all greedy applications and games without fear!

The Zenfone 7 Pro also has a great 6.67-inch Super Amoled display with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The panel is compatible with HDR10 + technology and offers a refresh rate of 90 Hz, ideal for videos and games.

For the photo part, it has a rotating module that can be used as a selfie camera. It also allows a lot of creativity by giving the ability to capture impossible images.

64 megapixels, wide angle 8 megapixels, optical 3×12 megapixel zoom, ultra wide angle

It can record at 8K at 30 FPS, 4K at 30/60 and 120 FPS, Full HD at 20/60/240 FPS, and up to 480 FPS at 720p.

For autonomy, it is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery compatible with 30W fast charging that charges 60% in 34 minutes and 100% in 93 minutes.

Marketed for 799 euros, it has just risen to 599 euros, a godsend for those who want a very high-quality original smartphone. You will receive the Sporty BT V985 wireless Bluetooth headphones as a gift. Otherwise we have the Galaxy S20 and S20 + on offer at Samsung.

3 good reasons to crack

HDR10 + and 90Hz compatible display Snapdragon 865+ performance and 5G compatibility Rotating camera for more creativity

