The postponement affects another expected large game

At the beginning of the week, CD Projekt Red burst the abscess: The release of Cyberpunk 2077 is postponed again. Cyberpunk 2077, now slated for December 10th, will have influenced another expected big game. Indeed, one development studio has just announced that its title will also be delayed so as not to have to compete with the newest member of the Polish studio at launch.

A shift that leads to another shift

The snowball effect is there. After the announcement of the postponement of Cyberpunk 2077, one big game was hit: Path of Exile. The currently best ARPG was originally supposed to release its major 3.13 update in mid-December. Problem, it is now at this time that Cyberpunk 2077 needs to be released. So that players don’t have to make a choice, the New Zealanders at Grinding Gear Games have decided to postpone the arrival of this famous update. Day 3.13.

As a post by Chris Wilson, the studio’s CEO, clarified, the update has been postponed to January:

“We don’t want to enable players to choose between these two games. So we’ve decided to get out of the way and postpone the release of Path of Exile 3.13 until January. We continue to plan to finish 3.13. for early to mid December. The extent of this expansion will not change. In this postponed month before the release, we will start work on the 3.14 expansion. “

A double-edged decision that should excite gamers waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 as well as this new expansion for Path of Exile and disappoint those who wanted to throw their hearts and souls into PoE. PoE players can look forward to a multi-week event planned for the end of December.