The post-credits scene confirms a new superhero team

Despite her death in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow finally got the right to her solo film. Even if he doesn’t really advance Schmilblick, it was an opportunity to pay tribute to him and learn a little more about his difficult past. Even so, as tradition dictates, Black Widow has left viewers with a post-credits scene that reveals a little more of the rest of Phase 4.

an impression of déjà vu

So chronologically, the post-credits scene is set after the events of Endgame, when the entire film took place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Yelena Belova then goes to the grave of Natasha Romanoff in a difficult atmosphere, if we remember the scene from Endgame with Clint Barton. Until a familiar face stood next to Yelena and blew its nose with disproportionate class. Those who’ve seen the Disney + Falcon series and the Winter Soldier will recognize it as it is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine who made a huge impression on John Walker.

It is therefore understandable that Belova works for De Fontaine. She also shows a photo of Clint Barton who falsely explains to him that he killed his sister. Not only does this scene usher in the next Hawkeye series, but it could very clearly herald the arrival of a mirrored version of the Avengers. The icing on the cake, the presence of Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena, was confirmed during the casting by Hawkeye.

A whole new team of superheroes

The Thunderbolts will soon be able to integrate the MCU. If we do the census after we recruited Yelena to the mysterious organization, and if we rely on the comics, it is possible that she is acting on behalf of General Thaddeus Ross, the one who hunted down the Avengers who are reluctant to sign Agreement. Everything depends on De Fontaine’s motives, which are still clearly unclear. It could also be that she is Madame Hydra, forming this new team to revive the Nazi organization from its ashes.

In this team of Thunderbolts, which is a real team of the Avengers, we have already in the MCU the US agent Ghost (appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp), the Abomination (Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings), Black Widow 2.0 and Taskmaster. Right now we’re not sure where to find them, but all of this is in line with the arrival of a whole new team of superheroes that could dwarf the Avengers.