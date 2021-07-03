The Portuguese who does great illustrations and TikTok. conquered

In her videos, Bruna Pereira transforms brands into characters, Disney villains into babies and caricatures well-known people.

It arrived without much for it, but quickly gained a huge place in the social network universe. Today there isn’t a platform that gets more followers than Tiktok – and that’s a lot more than a place where people do silly choreographies to viral music.

Those who take part know it. Once in, the hard part is, video by video, resisting and leaving. And that has an explanation: every day, new trends pop up in the app that become popular and viral in just a minute of videos.

One of them is a little-known face, even though his voice sounds familiar. He creates videos like so many others, but he makes a difference: he brings the art of illustration and his love (and talent) for it. She is Portuguese, her name is Bruna Pereira, she is 22 years old and signs the successful videos of the channel “bunny_pear” every day.

At TikTok he creates art to entertain, advise and, above all, to distract people from problems and everyday routines. It currently has more than 240,000 followers and around 6.4 million likes.

At a time when he was bored of the course he was taking and he did not believe in his artistic skills, he got down to work and stepped onto the platform he saw gushing up there. A difficult phase, intensified in digital form. After all, the creativity and artistic originality was there, only a charm called TikTok was missing.

“But how does it all start?” – he wonders. The answer is simple, but there is a scarf for sleeves: the artist took the first step by “turning cartoon characters that were animals into people,” she explains to NiT. However, the first success wasn’t that.

“When I was doing a painting drawing Disney villains on babies, I had my first boom. It was the first time that I had more than 100,000 views for a video, which was a big deal in Portugal for the time and for me. “

@bunny_pear_

Scar on Baby XD !!! #tiktok #tiktokportugal #drawing #fyp #foryoupage #disney #scar #designer #artistatiktok #viral

♬ Original sound – Bruna Coelho Pereira

From there you already know. When it goes online it’s almost like losing control (in a good way) and reaching more and more people. That was also the initial idea and the constant adaptation of the content produced by the artist.

“I’ve always had a great need to explore so as not to get stuck in the same thing because at first I just did digital drawing, things related to cartoons, then I started drawing again by hand and challenges assume that people have even sent me. Right now I started giving advice on social issues while drawing, ”he told NiT.

In all of her paintings – between personifying brands, illustrating Disney characters, drawing famous people, drawing challenges, comparing materials, trusting the process, and sharing social opinions – the artist had very strong moments . But one thing stands out in particular: the transformation of brands into people (or characters).

“I think it was the framework in which I had to push the most and it was also the one that people clung to the most because they really thought: what can sumol be if she was a girl? Like this? How’s this going to get out of here? ”Below is how it turned out (and works).

@bunny_pear_

Orange abstract if it was a person 😉 original design: insta @ B.bunnyx3 @sumol #fyp #tiktokportugal #foryoupage #sumol #designer #art #viral

♬ Original sound – Bruna Coelho Pereira

And as with Sumol, many other brands have also been conceived and illustrated. For example, can you imagine Coca Cola, Oreo, Pepsi, Monster, Vodka Eristoff, Starbucks coming to life on a digital screen? Try but check out young artist Bruna Pereira’s channel to familiarize yourself with these characters and see if they always meet your expectations (or not).

One of the bookplate videos that you really can’t miss and that has earned nearly a million views touches on a very controversial point. To celebrate Women’s Day, the content creator deconstructs the universal image associated with Mary, the character who is the mother of Jesus in the Bible. This video deserves your attention.

According to Bruna Pereira, the secret of success, which also serves as the motivation for creating the station’s content, has to do with the fact that the young woman feels that she is helping an area that is not a priority in the country in which she lives.

“The best way for us to motivate people in a certain area is to get them to empathize with us, the artists, and with what we do.”

And the truth – which is visible to everyone – is that illustrator Bruna Pereira’s “bunny_pear” channel and the content she has always believed in conquers this empathy for art (and illustration). But this time it has a signature and a very Portuguese handwriting.