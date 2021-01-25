The Portuguese producer makes films online every Thursday

It is an initiative of O Som ea Fúria. “Tabu” by Miguel Gomes is first on the list.

“Tabu” is now available.

The new detention promises to last a certain amount of time, and there are several cultural initiatives that have turned to the online arena – where people can still watch movies, series, plays, or other shows.

After talking about the Quarea Cinéfila da Medeia Filmes, we are now introducing a new initiative by the national producer O Som ea Fúria in the field of cinema. A different film can be rented every Thursday on the Vimeo platform.

Productions have a rental price of € 2.99 and are available for 48 hours. The first title on the list is “Tabu” by Miguel Gomes. Follow “Volta à Terra” by João Pedro Plácido; “Cartas da Guerra” by Ivo M. Ferreira; and “Technoboss” by João Nicolau.

You can also see “Olmo ea Gaivota” by Petra Costa and Lea Gleb; “Ruínas” by Manuel Mozos; “As Mil e Uma Noites” by Miguel Gomes; “Mariphasa” by Sandro Aguilar; “Zama” by Lucrecia Martel; and “El Dorado XXI”, among others by Salomé Lamas. Discover the full program, which runs until May 27th.