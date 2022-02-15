The Portuguese bookstore that appears in Emily in Paris is actually real

It’s called Librairie Portugaise & Brésilienne and is located in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Paris. It has several works by national authors.

Since the premiere of the first season in 2020, “Emily in Paris” has become one of the most successful series on Netflix. The American novel starring Lily Collins is from the same producers as “Sex and the City” and has won viewers not only for its light and funny story, but also for the looks of the characters and the scenarios of the shots.

Among these, the Librairie Portugaise & Brésilienne stands out, “which has been a real find in France since 1986,” notes Folha de S. Paulo. We tell you about the last bookshop in the country specializing in Portuguese languages, where there is no shortage of titles by authors who write in Portuguese, who are translated into French or who write bilingually, from various publishers. One of them is Michel Chandeige, in charge of the business.

The Chaneigne publishing house is in fact “the greatest authority on Franco-Portuguese publishing in France, with almost 200 titles published in 30 years. The themes are varied for a full immersion in the Lusophone universe: ethnographic, Romanesque, poetic, historical”. When the classics are gleaming on bookstore shelves, there is no shortage of space for young authors from countries where Portuguese is the official language.

Among the new releases, the editor highlights an anthology of Portuguese poetry, organized and translated by the Brazilian poet Max de Carvalho. On around two thousand pages there is an overview of eight centuries of one of the most fruitful poetic traditions in Europe. The book brings together 1,100 poems by 280 authors.

The importance of the bookshop, which has been preserved over the years in one of the most privileged and expensive districts of Paris, can be understood by the fact that there is no other Spanish or German shop of this type left in France. “Some have closed their doors during the pandemic, even those considered local institutions, like Manzarine in Saint Germain Des Prés,” says the Brazilian newspaper.

It is on one of the most expensive blocks in the city.

Emily in Paris follows Emily Cooper, a young American who is sent to Paris to work for a French marketing company. In the city of love, Lily Collins’ character must face multiple challenges to integrate with her peers and make new friends.

The final season – the third and fourth already confirmed – introduced us to Alfie, the protagonist’s new love interest. Learn about actor Lucien Laviscount, who began his career as a model for David Beckham and even starred in Big Brother.

If you want to know all about Kevin Dias, another new addition to the cast of the North American series, NiT also has an article for you. He talks about the summers in the Algarve and the holidays in Melgaço of the Portuguese-French who plays Benoît, a musician who catches the attention of Mindy (Ashley Park).