The Porto Film Club starts the year with a program dedicated to marginality

The film club in Porto starts the year with films about marginalized and ostracized people

À Margem was the theme chosen for the opening in 2021 at the Casa das Artes in Porto.

Photography: Porto Secreto

The Cineclube do Porto started the year with the theme À Margem which brings together a multitude of films with marginalized and misunderstood characters who are ultimately discriminated against and excluded from society. In January, you can see several films on the same subject in the Sala Henrique Alves Costa at Casa das Artes.

The next sessions will take place on January 14th and 15th in the presence of the filmmaker and poet Regina Guimarães and the director Saguenail. There will be two special sessions: Resistance with two films shot during the quarantine; and Sine Canone, a projection of several short films by the two artists.

On Saturday, January 16th, he can see Oliver Laxe’s film “O que Arde”, which describes the return of a criminal to his homeland and the mistrust that this return evokes.

The following Thursday, January 21st, the film “Les Miserables” by Ladl Jy will be shown, which will show the Paris suburbs and the problems between the police and their residents. On Saturday, January 23rd, you can see the Portuguese “O Fim do Mundo” by Basil da Cunha, which serves as the motto for a deeper conversation about the challenges facing our society.

In the last week of January, Cineclube joins IndieJunior, who will return to Casa das Artes for the third time. Tickets cost € 3.50, except for students and people over 65 who only pay € 2.50. The box office opens 45 minutes before each session. More information is available on the website.