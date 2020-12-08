The portable speaker JBL Flip 5 Eco made of recycled and waterproof material benefits from a very nice reduction

It is almost Christmas and it is not always easy to find a nice present for your loved one. Here’s an idea with this JBL Flip 5 Eco portable speaker.

JBL Flip 5 Eco: a contemporary speaker

We find that more and more manufacturers and brands are choosing recyclable materials and the JBL Flip 5 Eco is one of those products because it is 90% made. On the contrary, even if this type of material is used, it is not fragile as it is IPX7 certified, which means that it can fall up to 1 meter into the water.

The JBL Flip 5 Eco has the shape of a cylinder with a new audio system thanks to an elongated speaker that spreads a stronger bass. When it comes to autonomy, she has a lot on her stomach as the battery can last for 12 hours with continuous listening.

This portable speaker can also be mapped to another compatible model for stereo sound or multiroom provided it is not too far away.

Usually marketed at a price of 129 euros, it is currently 99.99 euros. And if you want to listen to your music on the go so as not to be disturbed, here’s a good plan for these great Marshall headphones.

3 good reasons to fall in love with this nomad speaker

A loudspeaker made from recycled material. Good bass performance. Robust and IPX7 certified

