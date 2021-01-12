The PNY CS900 SSD cost just under 80 euros for almost 1 TB of storage space

Recently, you were offered a 500GB Crucial SSD at an affordable price, but maybe that wasn’t enough for you. This time there is another promotion for a PNY CS900-SSD of almost 1 TB.

PNY CS900: An SSD that gives your PC a boost

The PNY CS900 is a 960 GB SSD and is connected to a 6 GBP SATA III connection. They therefore have a very good transfer rate, as they can reach 550 MB / s and 515 MB / s with sequential reading and writing. In other words, your PC will get faster while loading your operating system or playing games.

If you want to install it on a laptop, you need to check that a location is specified for this purpose. The latter is only 7mm thick and very energy efficient, so you can upgrade your laptop perfectly. Also note that the manufacturer gives a 3 year guarantee with a customer service in France.

For the price, as already mentioned, it has just fallen below 80 euros, more precisely 79.99 euros instead of 104 euros (recommended price).

Why fall for this SSD?

3 year guarantee reading and writing performance price-performance ratio

