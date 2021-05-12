The Pneumatic Conveying System Market to grow on a sparkling note in the next decade

Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market: Introduction

With increasing automation in the manufacturing sector, the material handling industry has significantly transformed over the past few years. Demand for robust and novel technologies in material handling has witnessed significant upsurge, to cope up with the rapidly developing manufacturing techniques such as robotics. Owing to these customized and advanced handling demands, the material handling industry is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period. Conveying systems form an important part of material handling industry. Of the varied types of conveying systems available, pneumatic conveying system – a system that utilizes air flow and pressure differential to fulfill conveying operations in a closed environment, finds its application for conveying powder, granules, abrasive and other dry bulk materials in various end use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, chemicals, metal & mining and pulp & paper.

The pneumatic conveying system uses pressure difference and flow of air or other gases as the driving force for the conveying system. This is usually supplied by an air mover and kept under control for desired applications. The market for pneumatic conveying system is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period, owing to various advantages it offers over the existing conventional mechanical systems. Pneumatic conveying systems are more flexible than existing mechanical systems, occupy less space and provide enclosed space for transportation. Another major advantage of a pneumatic conveying system over a mechanical one is the relatively low maintenance cost, which is due to the fact that pneumatic conveying systems have less number of moving parts.

