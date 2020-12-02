The player compares Ubisoft’s newest game to Breath of the Wild, videos that are painful to watch

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available from Thursday 3rd December and puts players in the heart of mythological ancient Greece. An action adventure / RPG that has been widely used since its announcement compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and recently published by many videographers as well as certain specialized websites. The ability for a gamer to compare the two games through two talking videos.

an undeniable resemblance

The line between inspiration and plagiarism is good. And with Immortal Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft wants to offer an easy adventure in a colorful open world with humorous narration. While this storytelling is its own, the game borrows much of the game mechanics found in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, while its good-natured aesthetic is obviously reminiscent of the flagship Nintendo Switch.

Through two videos of 2 minutes and 20 minutes for the first and approximately 50 seconds for the second, this user offers a complete comparison of Immortal’s Fenyx Rising versus the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The opportunity for the two games to juxtapose their movement and discretion sequences, their puzzles or their various game mechanisms. Immortals Fenyx Rising is not only inspired by its colorful appearance, which is reminiscent of the essentials of the Nintendo Switch, but also by this game, which is quickly classified as a classic.

An obvious resemblance that nonetheless allows gamers without a Nintendo Switch or Wii U to offer a colorful experience similar to the legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. An undeniable similarity that doesn’t seem to detract from the quality of the game. Immortals Fenyx Rising got a score of 82 on Metacritic based on 35 published tests. A title slated to appear on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and Stadia. Immortal Fenyx Rising can be found here for those interested.