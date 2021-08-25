the platform turns around

Only a few days after a radical dissolution of the sexual content, the OnlyFans platform is pulling out.

OnlyFans reconsiders its decision

On August 20, the OnlyFans platform provoked the anger of many subscribers and announced that it would no longer accept content of a sexual nature and pornography. A decision that would come under pressure from the financial partners. Restriction to “develop” [ses] Regulations ”, OnlyFans affirmed his wish“ to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans ”while ensuring their“ long-term functioning ”.

In our previous article, we asked ourselves about OnlyFans’ ability to remain a sustainable platform while giving up, which is what makes it special in the eyes of users and the press. Although the platform highlights content unrelated to sex and pornography, a significant proportion of its users actually subscribe to “creators” who produce videos of a pornographic or sexually explicit nature. As proof of this, we take the latest statements from the streamer Amouranth, who announced that they had earned an astronomical sum by offering content on OnlyFans.

Given user reactions, OnlyFans was forced to reconsider its decision to change its rules on pornographic content.

Thank you to everyone who made your voice heard.

We have obtained assurances to support our diverse community of creators and have suspended the planned October 1st policy change.

OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.

August 25, 2021

According to figures reported to AFP, the UK company has skyrocketed the number of visits to its website since the Covid-19 epidemic, with 500,000 new registrants daily and sales in 2020 of over $ 2 billion.

The controversy over pornographic content on OnlyFans comes at a very special time as another platform has been heavily criticized for sexually explicit content: Twitch. One difference remains, however: the wave of protests on Twitch came from the public and some content creators who were ashamed to compete with people who produce sexual content and were getting all the attention. For OnlyFans, the protest came from financial supporters who refused to work with the platform. However, it appears that OnlyFans has struck a compromise that the British company has not made public.

Let’s stay vigilant, however, as over time, a second wave of protests could come from non-porn content creators who might be fed up with the platform and its identity being reduced to its sexually explicit content.