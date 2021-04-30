The platform talks about hot tub streams and attracts the ire of internet users

A trend has penetrated Twitch for a few weeks: the “Hot Tub Meta”. The principle is simple: streamers appear in bikinis in a swimming pool and discuss with their onlookers. Controversial content, a far cry from the video game content that allowed the Amazon platform to grow in popularity. Twitch finally got on the subject, answers that only added fuel to the fire.

the ostrich technique

On the occasion of a stream titled “Twitch Let’s Chat”, Marcus “djWHEAT” Graham, currently Head of Twitch Community Productions, spoke about “Hot Tub Streams”, a trend that has since taken the platform by storm. Several weeks now. When asked about the subject, Graham does not take a position and offers a very evasive answer:

“Our nudity and dress code allows bathing suits in appropriate surroundings and hot tubs, but sexually suggestive and explicit content that is not allowed has not changed.”

Unsurprisingly, Twitch is setting its positions and not really intending to act in the face of the growing trend. An answer that has finally added fuel to the fire. Internet users have harshly criticized this failure to take a stand and demanded that Twitch really regulate this content, which plays with the limits of their politics. Critics have surfaced on social media, including Reddit: “‘Hot tub streams are not sexually stimulating and comply with current guidelines.’ I understand if a 12 year old did the same thing, would it be tolerated because it wasn’t about sexual content? ”Asks a surfer. “When does the content of wearing a bikini and bending over to reveal your anus become sexual content? Even if this is not the case, you can check the chats on these channels that the viewers are constantly calling each other while their breasts and buttocks make the main focus of the stream. “another explains.

“PA: Not interested”

In view of the criticism from users of the platform, Twitch has nevertheless highlighted a special feature, namely the non-display of a stream type. When you click the three little dots to the right of a stream title on the platform’s homepage, you will see two options: Not Interested and Report. An easy way to stop viewing these streams is by telling the algorithm that certain types of content are of no interest to you.

However, some internet users have pointed out that this feature has some shortcomings. And for good reason, it is necessary to have a Twitch account to benefit from it. Additionally, it does not address the fundamental issue: the highlighting of content related to the hot tub meta.

“I tested with a virtual machine in an incognito browser while connected to a VPN and had many recommended hot tub streamers right from the entrance to the home page. They were not based on previously viewed streams or stored cookies. Minors and others who do not want NSFW content on the home page must manually click “Not Interested” each time. Why not set up a thumbnail encryption system, as is the case with art sharing platforms like Artstation? Or these kind of restrict streamers to a different location than the homepage where anyone can literally visit before sailing. “complains one internet user.

a controversy that doesn’t seem to be over

After the “Twitch Let’s Chat” ended, Graham spoke on Twitter, where he was able to answer questions from various Internet users. Many Twitch users shared their dissatisfaction with the position of the platform. When speaking to Graham, one tries to get some clarification: “It is clear that you haven’t seen these streams (hot tub) for more than 2 minutes or that you don’t know your own terms and conditions.” And for good reason, many believe these currents want to be sexually explicit, with bikini streamers on large inflatable buoys highlighting their shapes.

You’re right, I haven’t seen these streams for more than 2 minutes because I don’t see that on Twitch.

An answer that did not convince the septic audience and threw even more oil on an already crackling fire. “Ignorance of a subject is not a good reason not to address what is increasingly being seen as a glaring problem with Twitch’s Terms of Service enforcement. I don’t care. Not even if they just take away part of the sexual content and allow it. At least they kind of took a stand. But right now they have rules that say this meta shouldn’t exist (because we all understand what they’re selling), but they’re not going to enforce those rules, at least they are in their ability to uphold their terms of use to enforce appropriately, strangely consistent. “complains a surfer.

“You are right. I don’t use our product because our product is waste.” another continues. “I will be streaming racial slurs for 24 hours and I will not be banned because WHEAT does not see this type of content, so I cannot be banned.” A third internet user is dismayed. The solutions offered by Twitch did not convince at the end of this first public speech. It remains to be seen whether the Amazon platform will take concrete action against this controversial content, which is still very lucrative. Twitch is moving further away from its image as the gaming platform that made it famous and diversifying the content it offers a little more every day. Would you like Twitch’s Whirlpool streams to go away? Don’t hesitate to reply to us via the poll below and argue in the comments section.