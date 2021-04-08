The platform could lose a significant part of its catalog

With the growing landscape of streaming platforms, the competition between the various SVOD services is getting tougher. Despite the arrival of Disney + last November, Netflix was able to maintain its leadership role thanks to a very extensive offering. However, the introduction of a brand new streaming platform could severely limit the Netflix catalog.

Netflix and HBO Max are under threat

As the health crisis associated with Covid-19 is forcing the doors of cinemas to stay closed and forcing us to stay at home in the monastery, streaming platforms are taking up more and more space in the world of entertainment.

In France, Netflix is ​​largely the leader in the SVOD market with 8 million registered subscriber accounts. Despite a well-implemented strategy, neither Amazon Prime, Apple +, nor OCS or even the giant Disney + have managed to compete with the platform for the time being. However, the health context is forcing more and more production companies or publishers to pull out all the stops and enter the SVOD market. HBO Max, Warner’s official platform, should be exporting to our regions soon.

Unfortunately, the latter has barely reached us when it’s already threatened, just like Netflix, which is in danger of losing an important part of its catalog.

Peacok: Universal’s streaming service

Logically, it is up to Universal Studios to start streaming. Because of this, NBC Universal is considering removing its films from Netflix and HBO Max. Ultimately, her goal will be to keep her own films for her service called Peacock. The latter is currently only available in the US.

The announcement is a heavy blow to the two platforms, which are paying a large sum to retain the rights to broadcast new Universal films. All of this, of course, to keep a clientele interested in current cinema releases and classic blockbusters. That might not be the case anytime soon, as HBO Max and Netflix’s agreements with NBC Universal expire this year.

Agreements are still being discussed

However, according to the Bloomberg site, Universal is still reviewing its options and new deals may eventually be found. Despite everything, Universal intends to keep its flagship licenses like Fast and Furious and Jurassic World. The negotiations therefore promise to be difficult.

Obviously, if all of this can hold back the marketing strategy of the two services, it doesn’t sign the death sentence as they lead the way in terms of the original programming. Peacock, for his part, does not have the same investments in this area, which already leaves him with a certain delay compared to his competitors.

In addition, in the absence of any agreements with Universal, Netflix should continue to have large budget films, especially thanks to Sony, which does not yet have its own streaming platform.