The Plan to Build a New Capital

“Jakarta has numerous issues,” says my colleague Hannah Beech, The Occasions’s senior correspondent for Asia, “however its most existential one is that it’s sinking in some locations by as much as a foot a yr.”

Local weather change is a part of the rationale: The Java Sea — which surrounds Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital — is rising. However a fair greater issue is that Jakartans, determined for entry to scrub water, have dug hundreds of unlawful wells that successfully deflate the marshes beneath town. At the moment, 40 p.c of Jakarta lies beneath sea stage, and flooding is more and more widespread.

The encroaching sea presents a risk to one of many world’s most densely packed cities, the place 10 million folks stay in an space about half the scale of New York Metropolis, and one other 20 million reside within the surrounding area. To cope with that risk, Indonesia’s common president — Joko Widodo, in his ninth yr in workplace — has devised an audacious answer: He’s shifting the nation’s capital.

The brand new capital, now beneath building, is named Nusantara. It’s being constructed from the bottom up, about 800 miles from the present capital. Joko guarantees that town will likely be a mannequin of environmental stewardship, carbon impartial inside a couple of many years.