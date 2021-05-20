The piece with Bruno Nogueira will be broadcast live on Facebook

“The Ritual Kill of Gorge Mastromas” can be seen online on the Facebook of the Teatro Nacional D.Maria II on May 29th.

Bruno Nogueira is Gorge Mastromas

“A Matança ritual by Gorge Mastromas” will be broadcast on Facebook on May 29th at 9 pm in the Teatro Nacional D.Maria II. The piece, which premiered in 2019 and starred by Bruno Nogueira, has joined the social network, which now has a paid online event feature. For € 3.49, anyone can watch the show, staged by Tiago Guedes and written by Dennis Kelly. Anyone who wants to can also see the conversation between the cast and the director.

The show follows the stage test by Gorge Mastromas and becomes a reflection of the banality of evil. In addition to Bruno Nogueira, António Fonseca, Beatriz Maia, Inês Rosado, José Neves, Luís Araújo and Rita Cabaço can be seen.

This partnership with the social network comes into being in the same year in which the theater celebrates its 175th anniversary. Tickets can also be purchased on the piece’s official Facebook.