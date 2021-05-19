The Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market To Witness Discrete Growth

Persistence Market Research, in its report entitled “The Physician Office Diagnostic Testing Market”, paves the way for every technological advancement through which the healthcare industry is evolving. While preparing the report, every parameter has been considered – right from the inception of that particular thing in healthcare industry to the end-results and the role modern-day research and technology play therein.

Physician office diagnostic testing is similar to the point-of- care diagnostic testing which are carried out in physician’s office, hospital, home and others. Physician office diagnostic tests are basically carried out for urine analysis, urine pregnancy, blood occult, and glucose blood, pathology consultation during surgery and crystal identification by microscope. Also there are some more test such as sperm identification and analyses, bilirubin total, blood gasses, complete blood count, bone marrow smear, blood bank services, and transfusion medicine.

The Physician office diagnostic testing market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and increasing awareness of the role of physicians’ offices in decisions about testing. Factors such as increasing patient population base, rise in prevalence of lifestyle related disease and infectious disease are some key factors fueling the growth of the physician office diagnostic testing market.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control of Infection, in U.S., the incidence rate of chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity, arthritis and others are among the most common of all health problems. In 2012, 117 Mn people suffered from one or more chronic health conditions. Chronic diseases are responsible for 7 of 10 deaths each year. Moreover factors such as cost effective products and growing population of immune compromised individuals and others is expected to drive the physician office diagnostic testing market during the forecast period.

Patient education program are conducted by government and companies for creating the awareness among the general population. However physician office diagnostic testing market has some restraints such as low adoption for these products, pricing pressure owing to reimbursement cuts may hinder the growth of the physician office diagnostic testing market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Glucose Monitoring Kits

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits

Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

Coagulation Monitoring Kits

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits

Tumor/Cancer Markers

Urinalysis Testing Kits

Cholesterol Test Strips

Hematology Testing Kits

Drugs of Abuse Testing Kits

Fecal Occult Testing Kits

Others End User Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Research Laboratories

Home Care

North America followed by Europe is dominating the physician office diagnostic testing market as high prevalence of cardiac, infectious and other diseases, and favorable reimbursement options provided by governments which has provided platform for these products. In Asia Pacific region the physician office diagnostic testing market is expected to deliver significant growth due to the high pool of geriatric population in this region and the growing government support to increase the adoption of these products is expected to further fuel market demand. Moreover the physician office diagnostic testing market is expected to become highly competitive due to the potential entrants in the market by the end of forecast period.

Some of the major companies in the physician office diagnostic testing market are Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc. Beckman Coulter, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Alere Inc., Nova Biomedical, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company and others. The key strategy used by some players is increasing number of partnerships and joint ventures.

