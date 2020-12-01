The philosopher and writer Eduardo Lourenço died

Author, teacher and thinker, he was one of the greatest names in national letters. He was 97 years old.

The author and philosopher Eduardo Lourenço died at the age of 97. The information was released on the TSF antenna that Tuesday morning, December 1st.

Eduardo Lourenço, winner of the prestigious Camões and Pessoa prizes, was an outstanding voice in national letters with essays on a wide variety of subjects. Fernando Pessoa’s scholar, he also became an influential name for writers who followed him.

The philosopher and essayist, to whom interviews paid little attention, was the target of the documentary “Labirinto da Saudade”, which was published in 2018 by Miguel Gonçalves Mendes, the same filmmaker of “José e Pilar”, about José Saramago.

He was born in Almeida on May 23, 1923 and has received several awards over the last few decades, including being awarded the Portuguese State’s Cultural Medal and a prize awarded on his behalf by the Center for Iberian Studies. His name has also been attributed to a library in Guarda.