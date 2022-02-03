The Phantom of the Opera show will be on stage in Porto

Between this Thursday and Sunday there will be sessions at the National Theater São João. Tickets are available online.

The legendary musical “O Fantasma da Ópera” will be performed at the Teatro Nacional São João in Porto between this Thursday 3rd February and Sunday 6th February.

“In this staging of one of the most tragic love stories of all time, Bruno Bravo rehearses an encounter between live music and movement, between songs and the haunting machinery of a stage with its procession of characters served by an extensive cast,” he describes the theatre.

You can see the show from Thursday to Saturday at 7pm. Sunday’s session is scheduled for 4pm – and there will be simultaneous translation into Portuguese Sign Language. Tickets are available online and cost between €7.50 and €16.

The company First Symptoms had already staged iconic stories such as “Frankenstein” and “Pinocchio”.