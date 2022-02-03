The Phantom of the Opera show will be on stage in Porto

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 3, 2022
0

The Phantom of the Opera show will be on stage in Porto

Between this Thursday and Sunday there will be sessions at the National Theater São João. Tickets are available online.

The legendary musical “O Fantasma da Ópera” will be performed at the Teatro Nacional São João in Porto between this Thursday 3rd February and Sunday 6th February.

“In this staging of one of the most tragic love stories of all time, Bruno Bravo rehearses an encounter between live music and movement, between songs and the haunting machinery of a stage with its procession of characters served by an extensive cast,” he describes the theatre.

You can see the show from Thursday to Saturday at 7pm. Sunday’s session is scheduled for 4pm – and there will be simultaneous translation into Portuguese Sign Language. Tickets are available online and cost between €7.50 and €16.

The company First Symptoms had already staged iconic stories such as “Frankenstein” and “Pinocchio”.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 3, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of 10 games that will make you forget about CD Projekt RED failure

10 games that will make you forget about CD Projekt RED failure

March 24, 2021
Photo of Great Britain classified as a virus variant region | Free press

Great Britain classified as a virus variant region | Free press

May 21, 2021
Photo of Spahn warns against recklessness: “Otherwise it will catch up with us again” | Free press

Spahn warns against recklessness: “Otherwise it will catch up with us again” | Free press

May 11, 2021
Photo of 9 films by the director together for 30 euros, i.e. 3.30 euros per film

9 films by the director together for 30 euros, i.e. 3.30 euros per film

January 27, 2022
Back to top button