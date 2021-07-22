The pensions of many long-term insured have risen sharply | free press

Anyone who has been insured for 35 years or longer can look forward to a substantial percentage increase in their pension. Newcomers especially in the east benefit.

Berlin (dpa) – The pensions of many long-term policyholders have increased by an average of a third over the past ten years. The German pension insurance company announced this on Thursday.

In 2020, the average pension for people who have been insured for 35 years or longer and who are new to the AOW pension rose to approximately 1290 euros. Ten years earlier, the pension was 962 euros, which is an increase of 34 percent. In the east, the increase in newcomers was even 50 percent, in the west 29 percent. Initially, the editorial network Germany (RND) reported about it.

“This positive development strengthens the statutory pension as a central pillar of old-age insurance in Germany,” said a spokesman for the German Association for Pension Insurance in Berlin. The reason for the increase is the relatively high pension adjustments in recent years.

According to pension insurance, the share of retirees who have been insured for at least 35 years has increased in recent years. In 2010, 65 percent of the newcomers to the old-age pension had been insured for at least 35 years, ten years later 72 percent. This is mainly because more West German women are working longer.