“The pain will not go away”. The tragic life of Pierce Brosnan

The former Bond was forced to face rivals far more ruthless than the villains in the 007 saga.

We saw how he did a little of everything. We saw him murder the dance floor in “Mamma Mia,” in “Mrs. Doubtfire ”and relentless Bond. What most don’t know is that your off-screen life is just as much or more tragic than a Hollywood drama.

After a tough childhood with enough bullying – after all, he was an Irishman in British countries – he married Australian actress Cassandra Harris at the age of 27. With her she had their first and only child, Sean.

At some point I would see the extended family because of a tragedy. Harris has been married to Brosnan since 1980 and had two children from a previous marriage: Charlotte and Chris. When ex-husband and father Dermot Harris died in 1986, Brosnan decided to fill the void and move on to adoption. It would be your new father.

The role he took on became even more important a year later. Harris was taking part in recordings in India when he began to get extremely tired. He advanced with the security of someone who had done an exam six months earlier, with the doctor’s green light. After all, it wasn’t all good.

As soon as it was recorded and analyzed, the diagnosis came: ovarian cancer. The fight against the disease lasted about four years. Harris died in 1991, he was 43 years old.

“If your partner is diagnosed with cancer, life changes. Your time frame, your reference for the daily routines of life, everything changes. You are dealing with death ”, he told“ Cigar Aficionado ”in 1997.

Brosnan with Cassandra and two children

Despite the terrible illness, Brosnan says that it allowed them to enjoy every moment in a special way. “It gave life an incredible peace because we enjoyed every moment,” he said.

Death was a “terrible loss” and the actor saw that it was mostly reflected in the children he was already treating for himself. “How do you proceed after that? Slowly. Very, very, very slowly. It hurts and you have to sit and take it. You can’t do anything because the pain won’t go away. “

Of Cassandra Harris, Brosnan claims to have retained “the tremendous sense of humor” and “a wonderful laugh” that “the children inherited”. “Christopher, Charlotte and Sean have infectious characters who make other people feel good. It is a present.”

Just like Harris wanted, Brosnan became the new James Bond and embarked on the most brilliant phase of his career. Just two decades later, he would face another tragedy – different but very familiar.

Another diagnosis of ovarian cancer came, this time from Charlotte, her adopted daughter. Like his mother, he fought the disease unsuccessfully. He was 41 years old.

Next to Charlotte

The grief returned and transformed the actor again. “I don’t see half-full glasses anymore, believe me. The black and melancholy Irish black dog sits next to me from time to time, ”he announced to Esquire in 2017.

Three years earlier he had taken on a fundraiser for the fight against cancer. When he took the stage, he made a very personal statement. “I held the beautiful, strong, and generous hand of my first wife, Cassie, as ovarian cancer killed her prematurely. And last year I took the hand of my wonderful and funny daughter Charlotte before she too left because of this terrible and hereditary disease. “

Faith, explains Brosnan, saved him. “That’s all you have left when you find at four in the morning that your heart is a black hole and you have the whole weight of the world on your shoulders,” he told Bild.

Brosnan’s association with cancer has not been easy. It was the same illness that caused the death of Beau Marie St. Clair, film producer, colleague and longtime friend of the actor. And the tragic life of the actor was not only marked by illness.

In 2000, at the age of 13, his son Sean was the victim of a traffic accident in which he suffered multiple fractures and spinal injuries. He was still in the passenger seat next to his 19-year-old cousin. Another family drama is that of Charlotte’s other son and brother, Christopher, who is now 47 years old. He was addicted to drugs for several decades and saw his father break off the relationship in 2004.