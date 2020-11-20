The package with the watch with wireless headphones connected to Huawei Watch Fit is perfect for athletes

The year-end celebrations are synonymous with weight gain. If you want to avoid this without limiting yourself, all you can do is do sports. If you’re sporty or want to get started, we have a Huawei package with a watch and wireless headphones attached in this good plan.

A complete package for sport

There are two devices in this famous package that go well together. The first is the famous Huawei Watch Fit Connected Watch, which constantly analyzes your physical expenses. It gives you the time, but also valuable information such as the distance traveled, your heart rate, the oxygen level in your blood or the calories burned. All of this is shown on the 1.64-inch AMOLED display. Also note that it has 96 training modes and has a GPS chip to follow your activities precisely.

In terms of autonomy, it doesn’t need to be charged every day or every 2 days. The battery lasts 10 days! It is also compatible with fast reloading. In 5 minutes you will get an extra day.

And to give you a little extra pizzazz, this pack includes AM61 wireless headphones to take you through your long sessions. With their 137 mAh battery they can play for 11 hours continuously.

Normally this package costs 129 euros, currently it is 105 euros. Otherwise we also have the AirPods 2 on offer.

Why succumb to this offer?

Super battery life for watch and headphones. 96 training modes. Integrated GPS chip

