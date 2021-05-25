The OTA Testing Market to get into the re-invention mode in the next 10 years

The OTA Testing Market to get into the re-invention mode in the next 10 years

Global OTA Testing Market: Introduction

Over-the-air testing or OTA testing measures antenna & receiver performance and system performance of various wireless devices such as laptops, tablets, smart phones, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and wireless routers. The OTA testing is done in order to check whether the performance of the devices matches with the industry standards or not and facilitate evaluation of receiver and antenna performance. Moreover, the receiver and antenna performance is very important for efficient working of wireless devices. Many standard organizations, telecom carriers, regulatory agencies, and industrial bodies have mandated the OTA testing of wireless devices as it is a requirement laid by the CTIA (Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association).

OTA testing of antennas can help product development teams to increase product reliability and end user experience by identifying the problematic areas. OTA testing can also illustrate how the internal components affects the RF radio’s performance by performing sensitivity measurements. When using cell phones it is important for antenna not to lose communication link and to radiate in all directions when the user faces a particular direction away from the cell tower or moves around and it can be checked with OTA testing. Thus OTA testing is one and only way to qualify the antenna pattern and entire signal path of a wireless device.

Global OTA Testing Market: Dynamics

Owing to increase in adoption of smart devices and IoT, the demand of OTA testing is expected to increase over the projected period, which would fuel the growth of the OTA testing market. Furthermore, to get the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association certification OTA is a mandatory test, which is another factor anticipated to propel the growth of the OTA testing market. In addition, smart devices, such as medical devices, numerous mobile devices and fitness wearables which are connected with the help of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular networks and other wireless devices are expected to be a significant factor driving the growth of the OTA testing market during the forecast period. Moreover, the number of smart cities has been increasing at a rapid pace, owing to which the number of wireless and smart connected devices has increased significantly. Thus the growth in the number of smart cities is also contributing towards the growth of the OTA testing market. However, antenna array complexity, irregularity and calibration are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the OTA testing market over the forecast period.

Global OTA Testing Market: Segmentation

The global OTA testing market can be segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application and region.

OTA Testing market, by offering

Hardware

Services

OTA Testing market, by technology

LTE (Long Term Evolution)

5G

GSM (Global System for Mobile communication)

CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access)

UMTS (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System)

OTA Testing market, by application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Automation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Global OTA Testing Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in OTA testing market are Intertek Group plc, Anritsu Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Eurofins Scientific, CETECOM, Inc., Microwave Vision Group Bureau Veritas S. A., Keysight Technologies, Bluflux LLC, UL LLC and SGS SA.

Global OTA Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the OTA testing market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share of the OTA testing market as it offers the fastest growing OTA testing in this region. Countries such as Japan, China, India and South Korea, are investing heavily in the implementation of M2M communication and IoT infrastructure, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the OTA testing market in this region. North America accounts for the second largest share of the OTA testing market due to the increasing government spending on IT infrastructure and IoT in this region.

