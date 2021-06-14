The Orange Essential Oil Market to witness a major breakthrough in the next decade

Orange Essential Oil Market: Overview

Orange essential oil is an aromatic extract obtained from the peel of the orange fruit. The peel obtained after production of orange juice is used to produce orange essential oil by the cold pressing technique. Orange essential oil is used in food and beverage industries to add a natural orange flavor to beverages, sweets, desserts, and various bakery and confectionary items. The cosmetics industry utilizes orange essential oil on a large scale in soaps, body lotions, anti-aging, and anti-wrinkle products, and various creams. There has been an increase in use of orange essential oil in aromatherapy for its calming and antidepressant properties. Orange essential oil is also used in home and personal care products like room fresheners, deodorants, and sprays. The use of orange essential is expected to grow in the cosmetics and aromatherapy sectors during the forecast period.

Orange Essential Oil: Market Outlook

The demand for orange essential oil is expected to increase in Asia Pacific and Europe at the CAGR of 6.0% and 5.0%, respectively, during the forecast period. The rising demand for products with natural ingredients as well as increasing use of natural home care and cosmetics by consumers with changing lifestyles and increased per capita income is driving the growth of the orange essential oil market in Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Growing Preferences of Consumers for Natural Ingredients

Increased awareness among consumers about rising health issues due to the use of products with added chemicals and flavors is driving consumer attention towards natural products. Orange essential oil is a natural ingredient that is used to provide exotic flavor and aroma to various food, cosmetic, and home care products. The ‘move to organic and natural formulations’ trend is increasing, and is expected to grow in the coming years too. Thus, the demand for products with natural ingredients, such as orange essential oil is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Increasing Traction of Orange Essential Oil in Food and Beverages

Orange essential oil is used in food and beverages in order to incorporate a fruity flavor to various food products like beverages, bakery products, confectionaries, and carbonated beverages as well. The increasing popularity of orange essential oil in food and beverages is not only for its flavor but also for its functional properties. The rising demand for fortified and value-added food is boosting the utilization of orange essential oil in food and beverage industries for its flavor as well as nutritive values like vitamin C, which is expected to fuel the demand for orange essential oil during the forecast period.

Intensive Growth of the Organic Orange Essential Oil Segment

Among the nature segments of the orange essential oil market, the organic orange essential oil segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of around 6.1%, owing to increased consumer preference for chemical-free natural ingredients. However, the conventional orange essential oil segment had the highest market share in the year 2017, owing to its lesser cost and accessibility.

Increasing Use of Orange Essential Oil in Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is the use of the aromas of various ingredients for the treatment of different physical as well as emotional conditions. The aroma of natural and therapeutic oils is considered to have various benefits on mental as well as physical health. Orange essential oil is used in aromatherapy in various ways like inhalation, perfume, bathing, massages, etc. There is the growing demand for orange essential oil as a result of the increasing tendency of consumers to seek natural alternatives for synthetic allopathic treatments. The growing interest of consumers towards aromatherapy is an important driver for the orange essential oil market.

Use of Orange Essential Oil in Animal Feed

Poultry and swine feed are often added with excessive chemical antibiotics in order to reduce the growing disease that hinders the production. The growing concern about the ill-effects of the overuse of chemical antibiotics in animal feed has given rise to a new approach of using a natural bioactive compound like orange essential oil. Thus, orange essential oil is as an alternative of chemical antibiotics in the region of Japan, which has attracted researchers and manufacturers, thereby opening new opportunities for the orange essential oil market in feed industries.

