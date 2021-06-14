The Oral Mucositis Therapeutics Market To Stand Tall Based On Technological Abetments

Like all the other verticals, the healthcare vertical is poised to witness an amalgamation of collaborations and networks as a result of the culture of belonging and inclusion being the new DNA therein. Also, remote work arrangements will be simplified with shared services, cloud technologies, and AI is in place. The Oral Mucositis Therapeutics Market is meant to capture these happenings and give insights regarding the same.

Oral mucositis (OM) is the inflammation of oral mucosa and is manifested by pain and erythema or ulcerations. This condition is generally seen as a complication due to side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy in cancer patients. The systemic effects of cytotoxic chemotherapy agents and radiation effects on oral mucosa led to oral mucositis.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that more than 400,000 patients in the U.S. are diagnosed with oral mucositis annually. Since the prevalence of cancer patients is on rise across the globe, the market for OM therapeutics is also expanding. In addition, the pain emanated from oral mucositis and the resultant need to cure the condition at the earliest is the foremost driver for the growth of this market.

The oral mucositis therapeutics market includes several kinds of drug formulations and treatments such as cryotherapy, growth factors, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, low-level laser therapy (LLLT), mouthwashes, barriers and coating agents.

On the basis of geography, the global oral mucositis therapeutics market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for OM therapeutics, closely followed by the European region.

The currently marketed major preparations for oral mucositis are Gelclair, Caphosol and Kepivance. Recently, the FDA granted “Fast Track” Designation for SGX942 (Soligenix, Inc.) for the treatment of oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer.

This drug along with MuGard (tasteless viscous mouth rinse) and pipeline candidate drug nepidermin (Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co.) are expected to further drive the oral mucositis therapeutics market. The major restraint for the development of this market is that most of the drugs are not to be ingested and therefore restricts their usage for esophageal ulcers.

Some of the key players in the global oral mucositis therapeutics market include Access Pharmaceuticals, Inc., EKR Therapeutics, Inc., EUSA Pharma Inc., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ltd., Soligenix, Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Eisai Inc., and BioAlliance Pharma SA.

