The Oral Macromolecule Formulation Market To Move Out Of Its Buoyancy

The field of macromolecule drug development has grown significantly over the past 15 years. Macromolecules have the potential to develop new therapies. Macromolecules are capable of treating various diseases like diabetes, malignant tissue, cancer, and others. There are various clinical trials undergoing for insulin macromolecule as the type 2 diabetes is chronic and one of the most prevailing disease currently. According to International Diabetes Federation in 2019, globally, an estimated 463 million adults are living with diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes is increasing rapidly. According to the report, in 2017 it was estimated to put the figure at 425 million people living with diabetes. The number is expected to almost double by 2030. Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 85-90% of all cases. The rise in the diabetic population will eventually give rise exponential rise to the type 2 diabetic population. Therefore the need for patient-friendly dosage formulation and effective treatment will give aid the oral macromolecule formulation market.

Due to the specific mechanism of action, macromolecules can be delivered at lower prices compared to drugs with smaller molecules. Although safety and efficacy are based on parenteral dosage forms, simplified administration routes and reduced dose intervals are unmet needs as many macromolecular drugs can be used for chronic diseases. To address these unmet needs, many delivery technologies of macromolecules have been tried, such as polyethylene glycol (PEG) to improve pharmacokinetics, long-term delivery system, inhalation, nasal, or buccal routes. However, oral delivery of macromolecules is much easier.

However, many macromolecules are poorly absorbed in the oral cavity due to their high molecular weight and low stability in the gastrointestinal tract. Albeit, advances in oral delivery of macromolecular drugs will be important in increasing the clinical use of the macromolecule for any disease. Technologies that use chemical synthesis, absorption enhancers, and nano- / micro-particulate systems are designed to improve the discovery of oral macromolecules, some of which are in the process of clinical trials.