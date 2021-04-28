The Oral Macromolecule Formulation Market To Move Out Of Its Buoyancy

The Oral Macromolecule Formulation Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. “Going cashless” is amongst the “new” normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape. 

A macromolecule is a very large molecule, like a protein. They are made up of thousands of atoms bound together. Macromolecules contain a growing group of innovative therapeutic products that have never been used successfully. Also, peptides and peptidomimetics can act as immunomodulating agents. This therapeutic efficiency of macromolecules is expected to give rise to the oral macromolecule formulation market.

The rapid integration of new technologies into the pharmaceutical industry has created tremendous success in the discovery, development, and production of pharmaceutical products. Since the discovery of insulin and heparin in the early 1900s, there has been a great deal of interest in solving the problem of oral macromolecule delivery safely and effectively. Various methods have been investigated including altering intestinal membranes, targeting intestinal transport systems, chemical modification of transport-assisted transport systems. To date, the most promising approach has been the carrier-assisted method, which has developed seven different macromolecules or small, highly charged molecules for cognitive evidence testing. Various diseases such as diabetes, malignant tissue, and other types of diseases are treated with macromolecules. As there has been a continuous rise in diabetic patients globally, therefore, efforts to make the treatment efficient and patient convenient will accelerate the oral macromolecule formulation market in the forecasted period.

The field of macromolecule drug development has grown significantly over the past 15 years. Macromolecules have the potential to develop new therapies. Macromolecules are capable of treating various diseases like diabetes, malignant tissue, cancer, and others. There are various clinical trials undergoing for insulin macromolecule as the type 2 diabetes is chronic and one of the most prevailing disease currently. According to International Diabetes Federation in 2019, globally, an estimated 463 million adults are living with diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes is increasing rapidly. According to the report, in 2017 it was estimated to put the figure at 425 million people living with diabetes. The number is expected to almost double by 2030. Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 85-90% of all cases. The rise in the diabetic population will eventually give rise exponential rise to the type 2 diabetic population. Therefore the need for patient-friendly dosage formulation and effective treatment will give aid the oral macromolecule formulation market. 

Due to the specific mechanism of action, macromolecules can be delivered at lower prices compared to drugs with smaller molecules. Although safety and efficacy are based on parenteral dosage forms, simplified administration routes and reduced dose intervals are unmet needs as many macromolecular drugs can be used for chronic diseases. To address these unmet needs, many delivery technologies of macromolecules have been tried, such as polyethylene glycol (PEG) to improve pharmacokinetics, long-term delivery system, inhalation, nasal, or buccal routes. However, oral delivery of macromolecules is much easier.

However, many macromolecules are poorly absorbed in the oral cavity due to their high molecular weight and low stability in the gastrointestinal tract. Albeit, advances in oral delivery of macromolecular drugs will be important in increasing the clinical use of the macromolecule for any disease. Technologies that use chemical synthesis, absorption enhancers, and nano- / micro-particulate systems are designed to improve the discovery of oral macromolecules, some of which are in the process of clinical trials.

So far macromolecules are mostly delivered through injectable dosage form due to the high bioavailability of macromolecules compared to the oral dosage form. However, oral administration has been regarded as the simplest mode of drug delivery, as it requires minimal expertise and invasiveness. Patients often choose to take oral medication because it is usually much easier. Macromolecules have become the most attractive drug of choice due to their low toxicity, high performance, and excellent specification. Oral drug delivery is a very interesting area of ??research, and, naturally, more technology is needed to improve the oral macromolecule formulation. Advances in biotechnology, genetic modification, and protein engineering for macromolecule drugs, such as insulin, parathyroid hormone, calcitonin, human growth hormone, erythropoietin, and peptide YY allows commercial production of oral macromolecules with a high degree of diversity in therapeutic uses. Biotechnology engineering and protein engineering have improved the production of many pure proteins and created a strong need for improved delivery of macromolecules. 

Oral drug delivery continues to be the largest market in the pharmaceutical industry. Finding ways to improve patient adherence and oral drug delivery is also becoming increasingly important, especially for children and adolescents. Due to the rapid advancement of biotechnology increasingly macromolecular drugs such as therapeutic peptides, oligosaccharides, and nucleic acids enter the pharmaceutical field representing challenges such as oral macromolecule formulation that can be seen as a promising advantage from a drug delivery perspective. This benefit of macromolecule in oral formation will certainly boost the oral macromolecule market in the forecasted period.

  • The dynamic research ecosystem in the field of formulation and growing interactions between the public and private sectors should unlock technological barriers and accelerate the emergence of oral forms of new macromolecules on the market,” Marie Rolin, Alcimed’s Healthcare
However, the oral macromolecule formulation market still faces major challenges. Few factors could impede the growth of the oral macromolecule formulation market in the market such as drug recall by the FDA. Also, the development of composite formulation methods needs to meet the legal requirements for reproduction, production costs, and bioavailability. The formation of oral macromolecules remains an unmet need to improve patient compliance and increase paradigm and management indicators. 

Besides, low molecular stability in the digestive system and its difficult absorption of blood have made the development of oral macromolecular formulation ineffective. Indeed, to counteract these barriers and be effective, oral macromolecules must be high doses, leading to two issues:

  • Medical: there is a high risk of toxicity because the rate of absorption varies greatly depending on the person’s body and other ingested substances.
  • Economics: The amount of active ingredients that will be produced is very high, reducing the benefits of treatment, especially considering the pressure on the prices the government puts on manufacturers to keep their health systems viable.

These defying restraints are expected to affect the oral macromolecular formulation more primarily.

Based on dosage form, the global Oral Macromolecule Formulation market has been segmented as 

  • Capsule
  • Tablet
  • Liquid

Based on indication, the global Oral Macromolecule Formulation market has been segmented as

  • Gastrointestinal disease
  • Anti-Diabetic
  • Immunosuppressant
  • Oncology

Based on drug delivery approach, the global Oral Macromolecule Formulation market has been segmented as

  • Mucoadhesive Polymers
  • Enzyme Inhibitors
  • Permeation Enhancers
  • Bioadhesive polymer

Based on distribution channel, the global Oral Macromolecule Formulation market has been segmented as

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies
  • Others

Based on region, the global Oral Macromolecule Formulation market has been segmented as

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Key players:

  • Wellchem
  • Allergan
  • Synergy Pharmaceuticals
  • Novo Nordisk A/S
  • Oramed
  • Biocon India
  • Diabetology Ltd.
  • Catalent Inc.

