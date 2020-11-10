The Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G 128 GB, a great alternative to the Google Pixel 5 for less than 380 euros

The Oppo brand is penetrating the European and French markets with very interesting smartphones from a technical and price point of view. Today the Find X2 Lite 5G model, the little brother of the very good Find X2 Pro, benefits from a reduction in the starting price of 70 euros.

Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G: an alternative to Google Pixel 5

The Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G has a 6.4-inch AMOLED super display with Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels or a density of 408 ppi. Below the latter is a fingerprint reader that allows you to unlock or validate a payment with your fingers without entering a code.

For the technical sheet, this is pretty close to the Google Pixel 5:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Graphics chip: Adreno 620 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB

It should also be noted that this device is 5G compatible, which means it is ready for the next offerings from cellular operators.

For the photo, Oppo set itself apart from the competition with the Find X2 Pro, a quality guarantee for its little brother, which is equipped with a 4-sensor module:

48 megapixels – wide angle 8 megapixels – ultra wide angle 2 megapixels – black and white 2 megapixels – depth of field

With this configuration, you can record in 4K at 30 frames per second or in Full HD with 60 FPS. For the front you have to rely on a 32-megapixel sensor.

On the autonomy side, it has a 4025 mAh battery compatible with 30W fast charge. Oppo announces 50% in 20 minutes.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite currently costs 379 euros, recently 449 euros.

Why let yourself be seduced by this cell phone?

Compatible 5GBelle data sheet photo module

