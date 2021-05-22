The Ophthalmic Devices Market To Witness An Effervescence Of Growth In The Next Decade Ophthalmic Devices Market

The Ophthalmic Devices Market To Witness An Effervescence Of Growth In The Next Decade

The healthcare industry is witnessing unprecedented bonding across organizations, governments, and academia and undoubtedly demonstrating the value of being in sync with innovations and enhanced outcomes. In other words, the Ophthalmic Devices Market will witness the assimilation of datasets and interventions for saving on costs and improving users’ experience.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Ophthalmic Devices: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2020,” the global ophthalmic devices market was valued at USD 29,171.5 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 42,685.1 million in 2020.

Globally, the ophthalmic devices market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of eye disorders, such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration. In addition, growing global aging population, increasing government initiatives towards healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and increasing incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases are also driving the growth of the market.

Planning Forward? Access Sample Of Ophthalmic Devices Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/3188

Some of the major players in the global ophthalmic devices market:

Johnson & Johnson.

Essilor International.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

Novartis AG.

HOYA CORPORATION.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

How About Revitalizing The Strategy-Oriented Funnel To Stay Ahead In The Ophthalmic Devices Market? https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/3188

However, lack of awareness among people about eye disorders, poor primary healthcare infrastructure, and lack of insurance in developing countries hamper growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. In addition, eye diseases in children are also increasing due to the general lack of awareness.

The global ophthalmic devices market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 29,171.5 million in 2014 to USD 42,685.1 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Age-related eye diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration, are the leading causes of visual impairment and blindness in North America. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, approximately 22 million Americans aged 40 and above were affected by cataract and 2.3 million Americans were affected by glaucoma in 2011.

Planning To Introduce An Offbeat Product/Technology In The Ophthalmic Devices Market? Go To “Purchase Now” To Have Our Ophthalmic Devices Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3188

In Europe, increasing prevalence of chronic eye diseases among the rising aging population is becoming a challenge for the European healthcare system. In France, the number of age-related macular degeneration cases was 0.3 million in 2000 and it is anticipated to increase by 0.5 million in 2020.

However, glaucoma, cataract, and diabetic retinopathy are the major causes of blindness in Asia. Cataract can be held responsible for 50% to 80% of all cases of blindness in Southeast Asia. The prevalence of age-related macular degeneration is also increasing in Asia due to increase in life expectancy and rising incidence of diabetes among the younger population. As per the Centre for Eye Research Australia, prevalence of diabetic retinopathy among people ranged between 17% and 22% in India and 43.1% in rural China in 2012.

About Us :-