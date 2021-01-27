World

The OnePlus 8T 5G 256 GB is also available for sale. Take the opportunity to switch phones

January 27, 2021
If you’ve been looking forward to the winter sale to switch your smartphone, here’s a new promotion for the superb OnePlus 8T, the brand’s latest high-end model.

OnePlus 8T: 5G compatible and super fast charging

The OnePlus 8T is equipped with a very nice 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a super refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10 + compatibility. With this display you can enjoy your movies and games.

He has the following in his stomach:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM: 12 GB Storage: 256 GB

The photo is on a 4-sensor module:

48 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 1.7, with optical stabilization (wide angle) 16 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 2.2, ultra-wide angle 5 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 2.4, macro 2 megapixels with an aperture of 1 : 2.4, depth

The OnePlus 8T brought super-fast charging at 65W, which means you only need 30 minutes to charge it 100%.

The offer, introduced for 699 euros, is currently at 514 euros, a great offer that needs to be grabbed quickly. We also have a great Black Gaming SSD from Western Digital.

3 good reasons to order it

Very good performance 5G compatibility Ultra-fast charging

