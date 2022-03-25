The OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in India at 7.30 PM on March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2020, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in the country. It will be available at 7.30 PM on March 31, 2022. A new version of the phone was released in China in January. It costs RMB 4699 (around Rs 54,521) for the 8/128 GB version, RMB 4999 (around Rs 57,997) for the 8/256 GB version, and RMB 5299 (around Rs 61,478) for the 12/256 GB version.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a new design language. The ‘camera island’ on the back of the phone has turned into a ‘camera peninsula’ that goes all the way to the side of the phone. This gives the phone a look that is very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. The phone will also come in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest, which is a shade of green that looks almost like turquoise, as well.

The phone has a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED screen with LTPO 2.0 that can run at 120 Hz. If you buy this phone, you can get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

There are more similarities between OnePlus phones and other brands than there are between phones made by Oppo and other brands.

48MP: This is the main camera on the back of the OnePlus 10 Pro. There is also a 50MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto camera on the back. The camera software also has a new “Hasselblad Master Style” that lets users choose from three presets that have been made by professional photographers, so they can get the best picture possible.

In this case, there is a 5,000mAh battery that can now be charged with wires at 80W and wirelessly at 50W. Pete Lau, the co-founder of OnePlus and the chief product officer of OPPO, told indianexpress.com that the company will try to keep Oppo and OnePlus’s product lines separate after people complained that phones from the two brands were starting to look the same. OxygenOS will still run on the OnePlus 10 Pro, as the company said earlier.