The official title of Mission Impossible 7 is finally revealed by Tom Cruise: Here’s the Insider News!!

Mission: Impossible has been Tom Cruise’s best work for the last 25 years, so it’s not surprising that he’s putting all of his energy into the last two movies. Mission Impossible 7 is officially called Dead Reckoning at this year’s CinemaCon.

This is the seventh movie in the long-running series, and it has had a difficult production because of the coronavirus pandemic. Movies are expensive to make, and these delays have pushed the budget up to an eye-watering $290 million before marketing costs. An eighth movie is also in the works, which could end up costing the same amount.

So, of course, this double-feature is risky for Paramount. But they have no reason to doubt the team of Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, who have been taking the Mission: Impossible franchise to new heights in recent years.

Mission Impossible 7: Cast and Crew

IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is back in both movies. Rebecca Ferguson (Rebecca Ferguson) is also back as MI6 ally Ilsa Faust in at least Mission: Impossible 7. Hayley Atwell, better known as Peggy Carter in the MCU, will be the female lead in both of the last two films. She will be the first big addition.

McQuarrie has also said that Pom Klementieff, who played a femme fatale in Guardians of the Galaxy, will join the series as a new character. Esai Morales, who played a bad guy in Ozark, is also said to be in the movie.

It has been confirmed that Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames will be back in the movie. There hasn’t been any word on Jeremy Renner’s character, William Brandt, who hasn’t been seen since Rogue Nation in 2015.

In the same way, Angela Bassett won’t be returning to her role as CIA director Erika Sloane. The American Horror Story star said that she couldn’t be in the movie because of the pandemic.

“It’s hard for me to say anything about Mission: Impossible 7 except that well, COVID-19 took me out. If I was kept from getting in, “She told Collider what she had told her. This is all I know about that.

She also said, “Maybe I’ll be able to tease [Mission: Impossible] 8 when that movie comes out.” This suggests that her role in the Mission: Impossible series may not be over yet.

Jasper Briggs will also be in the movie, and Gaslit star Shea Whigham says he will play the mysterious figure in an interview with Radio Times.com. Ethan Hunt is being tracked for unknown reasons by Jasper Briggs, who will be played by Whigham.

It’s also been confirmed that Henry Czerny will be back for the final film of the series. He hasn’t been seen since the first movie in 1996.

Hunt’s former boss played Eugene Kittridge in the movie, who thought Hunt was a mole the whole time. When Hunt’s former boss, Jim Phelps, came forward, Kittridge thought he had found a mole (Jon Voight).

There are also comedian Rob Delaney, Game of Thrones star Indira Varma and Sherlock creator Mark Gatise on the cast. Cary Elwes from Stranger Things and Charles Parnell from Top Gun: Maverick are also on the show.

When Will Mission Impossible 7 Hit The Screens?

Due to the pandemic, the production of the seventh Mission Impossible film has been difficult. This has led to a later-than-planned release date of Friday 14th July 2023.

A virus called coronavirus ruined the plan for Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, which were supposed to be made in 2021 and 2022.

This is a good thing because star Tom Cruise did all that he could to keep the movie going. He reportedly set up a “coronavirus-free village” for the cast and crew at an old RAF site near Oxford back in June 2020.

It was because of him that Mission Impossible 7 was one of the first Hollywood movies to get back to work after the COVID shutdown.

It was co-star Shea Whigham who told RadioTimes.com: “In Tom’s case, he works out these things. There is no playbook for how to make a movie in the middle of a pandemic. We needed someone like Tom Cruise to lead us. He’s a great leader, and he really is.”

When it comes to the movie franchise in recent months, though, Cruise’s hands-on approach to it has caused some friction between him and the people at Paramount, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Allegedly, the star isn’t happy with the studio’s plan to only show Mission: Impossible 7 in theatres for 45 days before giving it away for free on a new streaming service called Paramount+.

As of this writing, the dispute isn’t over, so it’s not clear if the movie will be shown in theatres for three months or if it will be released to home theatres like The Batman on HBO Max (in the United States).

Whigham also said: “I’m with Tom and [director] McQuarrie on that: I agree with them. Three-month runs are my favorite. I’ve seen a little bit of seven, and McQuarrie showed me some of that. It’s amazing. These people are movie fans, and they know movies and love them.”

The Bottom Line

This movie, Mission Impossible 7, will bring back Tom Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt, and his allies as they fight a new enemy who is putting the world at risk, like in the first movie. There will be another saga after the one that came to an end with Fallout.