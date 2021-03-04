The Office for the Protection of the Constitution has set its sights on plans for ethnic settlements | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The Defense of the Constitution is interested in a new initiative from the far-right spectrum that plans a targeted settlement of like-minded people in certain communities in the East.

Members of various groups and parties, such as the NPD and Der III, worked in the ‘Moving Together Initiative’. Road and individual activists together, the federal government announced in response to a parliamentary request from the left-wing faction. The aim of the right-wing extremists concerned is “the settlement of native Germans in the East German states”.

The movement, which advertises its project on various social media, is active in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, among others. Above all, it tries to persuade West Germans to relocate, praising the low percentage of people with a migrant background in some eastern cities and districts as a location advantage.

According to the answer presented to the German news agency, no issues related to right-wing extremist settlement efforts had been discussed at the joint defense center for extremism and terrorism of the federal government and the states until mid-February this year. The federal government is also unaware of attempts by right-wing extremists to influence agricultural advocacy groups, farmers ‘associations and farmers’ protests. The party of the III. However, Weg tried to get involved in peasant protests with a campaign entitled “The Peasant Class Makes the Country Strong”. However, there was no response.

The domestic political spokeswoman for the left-wing faction, Ulla Jelpke, criticized the fact that during the days of farmers’ protests with their tractors in Berlin in January and February, the black plow and sword flags were of the so-called rural movement. shown. “With all my understanding of the concerns of farmers, who fear for their livelihood given the discount cartels’ price falls, I have no tolerance for the use of such biased symbols.”

Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) had said in an interview with the demonstrating farmers: “Only I can tell you that it just makes it difficult to get your messages across, even when you travel with such flags. The flag shows a red sword and a white plow on a black background. The founding of the rural movement at the end of the Weimar Republic was a radical response to the existential needs of the peasants.

But it didn’t stop. “Even if at first the rural movement looked like a diverse social protest movement, it soon developed into a nationalist, anti-democratic and anti-Semitic organization dominated by right-wing extremists and essentially related to the NSDAP,” says Johannes Hürter. from the Institute of Contemporary History in Munich. Anyone who uses the symbols of this movement today is – consciously or not – committed to its right-wing radical ideas.